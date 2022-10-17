Governor: Russian shelling near Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast injures 5 civilians
September 24, 2022 10:09 am
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Sept. 24 that two children, sisters aged 10 and 17, were among those injured. Two civilians were also injured by mines while picking mushrooms in the Chuhuivskyi and Iziumskyi districts. Syniehubov urged residents to avoid visiting forests, as the State Emergency Service has defused 578 explosives in the region in one day alone.
