Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalGovernor: Russian shelling near Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast injures 5 civilians

This item is part of our running news digest

September 24, 2022 10:09 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Sept. 24 that two children, sisters aged 10 and 17, were among those injured. Two civilians were also injured by mines while picking mushrooms in the Chuhuivskyi and Iziumskyi districts. Syniehubov urged residents to avoid visiting forests, as the State Emergency Service has defused 578 explosives in the region in one day alone.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok