Governor: Russian shelling kills 2, wounds 5 in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces shelled the northeastern Ukrainian Kharkiv Oblast, killing two people and wounding five, on Feb. 8, according to the oblast's governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The artillery attacks struck residential buildings in the Kupiansk district, ending the lives of a 48-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman.

The shelling also damaged at least seven apartment buildings and two private homes in the Vovchansk municipality of the Chuhuiv district, where five people were injured.

