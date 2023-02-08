Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Governor: Russian shelling kills 2, wounds 5 in Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 8, 2023 9:42 pm
Share

Russian forces shelled the northeastern Ukrainian Kharkiv Oblast, killing two people and wounding five, on Feb. 8, according to the oblast's governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The artillery attacks struck residential buildings in the Kupiansk district, ending the lives of a 48-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman.

The shelling also damaged at least seven apartment buildings and two private homes in the Vovchansk municipality of the Chuhuiv district, where five people were injured.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK