Governor: Russian shelling kills 1 person, injures 2 in Kharkiv Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
September 4, 2022 9:48 am
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian shelling of the region’s Chuhuivskyi district killed a 45-year-old woman and injured a 64-year-old woman. Russian attacks in the Iziumskyi district injured a 43-year-old man.
