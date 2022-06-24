Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGovernor: Russian occupiers kill 7 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on May 17.

May 17, 2022 11:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, six people were also injured in the region on May 17.

