Governor: Russian occupiers kill 7 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on May 17.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 17, 2022 11:44 pm
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, six people were also injured in the region on May 17.
This item is part of our running news digest
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, six people were also injured in the region on May 17.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.