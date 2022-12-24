Governor: Russian missiles hit Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight.
December 3, 2022 11:20 am
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported on Dec. 3 that two Russian missiles had hit an area near the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia, and some buildings had been damaged.
No casualties were reported.
