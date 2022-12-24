Governor: Russian missiles hit transport infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih
November 27, 2022 11:06 am
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported early on Nov. 27 that two Russian missiles struck transport infrastructure in the city of Kryvyi Rih, causing “significant destruction.”
No casualties have been reported yet, with further details expected to be revealed later.
No casualties have been reported yet, with further details expected to be revealed later.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.