Governor: Russian missile strikes kill 1 in Zaporizhzhia

A building in Zaporizhzhia after Russia hit the city overnight on Nov. 6. (Oleksandr Starukh / Telegram)

Overnight Russian missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia destroyed a two-story commercial building, killing one civilian, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh.

There may be more victims as rescuers are still working on the spot.

Another missile landed next to a residential area in the city, damaging the windows of the nearby houses and two cars, Starukh said.

Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatolii Kurtiev reported at 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 6 that Russian forces struck a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire.