Sunday, February 12, 2023

Governor: Russian missile strike at Kharkiv damages infrastructure site

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 11, 2023 11:53 pm
Late on Feb. 11, Russian forces struck the northeastern city of Kharkiv with missiles three times, damaging an infrastructure facility, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said

According to preliminary data, Russia used S-300 surface-to-air missiles for the attack. Further details on the level of destruction and casualties are being clarified. 

The governor urged citizens to remain in shelters as the air raid alert is active in the region as of 11:45 p.m. The air raid alert is also active in Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk oblasts.

The previous day, Russia unleashed another mass missile strike targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. The strike resulted in eight injuries in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Oleh Syniehubov. 

Ukraine’s Air Force reported it had downed 61 out of 71 missiles fired on Feb. 10.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

