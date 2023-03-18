Governor: Russian missile hits New York village in Donetsk Oblast

A destroyed building in New York village, Donetsk Oblast, following a Russian missile strike on March 18, 2023. (Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the village of New York at around 1 a.m. on March 18.

The attack damaged residential and other buildings and the road, Kyrylenko said. There were no casualties, according to the governor.

Over the past day, Russian attacks killed one civilian and injured three more in Donetsk Oblast, as reported by Kyrylenko. The numbers do not include those in the occupied territories.

Late on March 17, Russia launched yet another drone attack against Ukraine, with explosions reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

Following the attack, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the air defense had shot down 11 out of 16 Iranian-made drones.

Earlier in the day, Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said six Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones attacked Lviv Oblast at around 1 a.m. on March 18. Ukraine’s air defense shot down three drones while three others hit some non-residential buildings in the town of Yavoriv, Kozytskyi said.