Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, March 18, 2023

Governor: Russian missile hits New York village in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 18, 2023 1:01 pm
Share

Governor: Russian missile hits New York village in Donetsk OblastA destroyed building in New York village, Donetsk Oblast, following a Russian missile strike on March 18, 2023. (Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the village of New York at around 1 a.m. on March 18.

The attack damaged residential and other buildings and the road, Kyrylenko said. There were no casualties, according to the governor.

Over the past day, Russian attacks killed one civilian and injured three more in Donetsk Oblast, as reported by Kyrylenko. The numbers do not include those in the occupied territories.

Late on March 17, Russia launched yet another drone attack against Ukraine, with explosions reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

Following the attack, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the air defense had shot down 11 out of 16 Iranian-made drones.

Earlier in the day, Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said six Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones attacked Lviv Oblast at around 1 a.m. on March 18. Ukraine’s air defense shot down three drones while three others hit some non-residential buildings in the town of Yavoriv, Kozytskyi said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK