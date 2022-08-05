Governor: Russian militants forcibly conscript teachers in Luhansk Oblast.
August 5, 2022 12:24 pm
According to Governor Serhiy Haidai, the Russian proxies are calling teachers in from the summer break to issue them forced draft notices. The governor said that in Bryanka, Russian-controlled militants forcibly drafted around 300 men straight from the streets, bus stops, and public transport. “The same situation is in Kadiivka,” Haidai said.