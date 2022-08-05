Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGovernor: Russian militants forcibly conscript teachers in Luhansk Oblast.

August 5, 2022 12:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Governor Serhiy Haidai, the Russian proxies are calling teachers in from the summer break to issue them forced draft notices. The governor said that in Bryanka, Russian-controlled militants forcibly drafted around 300 men straight from the streets, bus stops, and public transport. “The same situation is in Kadiivka,” Haidai said.

