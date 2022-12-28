Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Governor: Russia launches missile attack on Kharkiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 28, 2022 10:47 am
Share

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said Russian missiles hit Kharkiv’s Slodidskyi district on Dec. 28. 

He did not provide further details. 

On Dec. 27, Russian troops attacked Donetsk, Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts in the east and south of Ukraine, wounding two people, according to local authorities.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK