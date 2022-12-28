Governor: Russia launches missile attack on Kharkiv
December 28, 2022 10:47 am
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said Russian missiles hit Kharkiv’s Slodidskyi district on Dec. 28.
He did not provide further details.
On Dec. 27, Russian troops attacked Donetsk, Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts in the east and south of Ukraine, wounding two people, according to local authorities.
