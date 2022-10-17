Governor: Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia with 7 missiles
October 6, 2022 6:58 am
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that Russian forces targeted a number of high-rises in the city early on Oct. 6. According to Starukh, rescue services have already been working trying to get people from under the rubble. There is no information on casualties at the time of the publication.
