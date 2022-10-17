Governor: Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia overnight on Oct. 9
October 9, 2022 4:20 am
According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhzia was damaged as a result of the attack. Starukh said there are casualties but didn't provide details at the time of the publication. Rescuers are working on the scene.
