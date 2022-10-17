Governor: Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia
This item is part of our running news digest
September 22, 2022 8:28 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram early in the morning on Sept. 22 that Russian forces had struck the city of Zaporizhzhia. Starukh gave no further details of the attack and said casualties and damage were still being determined.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.