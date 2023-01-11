Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Governor: Russian forces strike school, other civilian targets in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 11, 2023 2:33 pm
Russian forces continue attacks on the eastern Donetsk Oblast, where the most fierce fighting is ongoing in the towns of Bakhmut and Soledar.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian forces hit the town of Lyman with S-300 missiles, damaging a school but without casualties.

Russian forces shelled the frontline town Kurakhove, damaging houses and residential buildings in the town, which hosts the Kurakhove Thermal Power Station west of Russian-occupied Donetsk.

The governor also reported that Russian forces shelled and struck Avdiivka several times on Jan. 11.

The small industrial town of Avdiivka, five kilometers north of Donetsk, has been a target of Russian shelling since 2014.

Russian forces also shelled Mariinka, Ocheretyne, Chasiv Yar, and Toretsk communities.No casualties were reported.On Jan. 10, Russian attacks killed one civilian in Bakhmut and injured another in the region, the governor said earlier.

According to Kyrylenko, at least 1,296 civilians have been killed and 2,840 wounded in Donetsk Oblast since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. These numbers don’t include casualties in occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
