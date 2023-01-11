Governor: Russian forces strike school, other civilian targets in Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces continue attacks on the eastern Donetsk Oblast, where the most fierce fighting is ongoing in the towns of Bakhmut and Soledar.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian forces hit the town of Lyman with S-300 missiles, damaging a school but without casualties.

Russian forces shelled the frontline town Kurakhove, damaging houses and residential buildings in the town, which hosts the Kurakhove Thermal Power Station west of Russian-occupied Donetsk.

The governor also reported that Russian forces shelled and struck Avdiivka several times on Jan. 11.

The small industrial town of Avdiivka, five kilometers north of Donetsk, has been a target of Russian shelling since 2014.

Russian forces also shelled Mariinka, Ocheretyne, Chasiv Yar, and Toretsk communities.No casualties were reported.On Jan. 10, Russian attacks killed one civilian in Bakhmut and injured another in the region, the governor said earlier.

According to Kyrylenko, at least 1,296 civilians have been killed and 2,840 wounded in Donetsk Oblast since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. These numbers don’t include casualties in occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha.