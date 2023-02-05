Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, February 5, 2023

Governor: Russian forces strike central Kharkiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 5, 2023 8:49 am
Share

Russian forces struck central Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 5.

He said information on the casualties and damage due to the attack is being determined. 

Kharkiv was struck with an S-300 missile, according to Syniehubov.

On Feb. 4, Syniehubov reported that Russian forces fired at the settlements of Vovchansk, Kupiansk, Dvorichna, and Ohirtseve in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging some civilian infrastructure.

There were no casualties following the attack, Syniehubov said. The governor noted, however, that an anti-personnel landmine explosion injured seven teenagers in Izuim on Feb. 3.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK