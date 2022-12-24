Governor: Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast on Dec. 13
December 14, 2022 2:00 am
The Russian military targeted Esman, Bilopillia, and Khotin communities on Dec. 13, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported.
Russian forces fired at the communities 28 times. No casualties were reported.
In the Esman community, one building, the premises of the fire station and the fire truck were damaged, Zhyvytskyi said in a Telegram post.
