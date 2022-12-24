Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast on Dec. 13

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 14, 2022 2:00 am
The Russian military targeted Esman, Bilopillia, and Khotin communities on Dec. 13, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported

Russian forces fired at the communities 28 times. No casualties were reported.

In the Esman community, one building, the premises of the fire station and the fire truck were damaged, Zhyvytskyi said in a Telegram post.

