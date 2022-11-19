Governor: Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast from its territory 13 times
November 19, 2022 10:17 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian forces shelled Znob-Novhorodske community, near the Russian border, in the evening of Nov. 18. Thirteen shells hit at the outskirts of one of the local villages, according to Zhyvytskyi. No casualties were reported.
On Nov. 18, Russian troops fired 69 shells at the northern Sumy Oblast, targeting also Seredyna-Buda, Bilopillia, and Shalyhyne communities. In the Shalyhyne community, commercial buildings and a car were damaged, but there were no casualties, the governor said.
