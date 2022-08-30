Governor: Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 20 times overnight on Aug. 30
August 30, 2022 11:23 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian forces shelled the communities of Krasnopillia and Velyka Pysarivka six and 14 times, respectively, with self-propelled artillery. No casualties or damages were reported.
