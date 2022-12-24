Governor: Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast
December 12, 2022 2:05 am
Russian forces targeted Seredyna-Buda and Velyka Pysarivka communities over the past day, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reports. Russia used 120mm mortars to shell an as-yet undisclosed border village. There were no casualties, according to Zhyvytskyi.
