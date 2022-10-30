Governor: Russian forces shell Nikopol overnight on Oct. 30
October 30, 2022 7:49 am
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russian forces shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, overnight on Oct. 30 using heavy artillery. At least 10 high-rises and private residences, farm buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged as a result of the attacks. No casualties were reported.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.