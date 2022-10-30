Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, October 30, 2022

Governor: Russian forces shell Nikopol overnight on Oct. 30

October 30, 2022 7:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russian forces shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, overnight on Oct. 30 using heavy artillery. At least 10 high-rises and private residences, farm buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged as a result of the attacks. No casualties were reported. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok