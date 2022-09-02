Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGovernor: Russian forces shell Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight.

September 2, 2022 11:33 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Sept. 2 that Russian forces had shelled the area using Grad multiple rocket launchers, injuring a 56-year-old man, who the official said was driving out of a village to seek safety.

