Governor: Russian forces shell Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight.
September 2, 2022 11:33 am
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Sept. 2 that Russian forces had shelled the area using Grad multiple rocket launchers, injuring a 56-year-old man, who the official said was driving out of a village to seek safety.
