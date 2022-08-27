Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, August 27, 2022

externalGovernor: Russian forces shell Kamianka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing 5

This item is part of our running news digest

August 27, 2022 4:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Russian army shelled residential buildings in the temporarily occupied village of Kamianka on Aug. 26, killing five people, including a woman and her two children who were eight and two years old, reports Zaporizhzhia Governor Oleksandr Starukh. According to locals, people are still under the rubble.Starukh also reports that the Russian army shelled the regional center and surrounding areas overnight on Aug. 27, hitting infrastructure. No casualties from this latest attack have been reported at this time.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok