Governor: Russian forces shell Kamianka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing 5
This item is part of our running news digest
August 27, 2022 4:20 am
The Russian army shelled residential buildings in the temporarily occupied village of Kamianka on Aug. 26, killing five people, including a woman and her two children who were eight and two years old, reports Zaporizhzhia Governor Oleksandr Starukh. According to locals, people are still under the rubble.Starukh also reports that the Russian army shelled the regional center and surrounding areas overnight on Aug. 27, hitting infrastructure. No casualties from this latest attack have been reported at this time.
