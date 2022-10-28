Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol

October 28, 2022 7:53 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Dnipropetrvosk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported early on Oct. 28 that Russian troops shelled Nikopolska, Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities using Grad missile launchers and heavy artillery. In the city of Nikopol, several power lines and a dozen high-rises and private residences were damaged. No casualties were reported. 

