Governor: Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol
October 28, 2022 7:53 am
Dnipropetrvosk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported early on Oct. 28 that Russian troops shelled Nikopolska, Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities using Grad missile launchers and heavy artillery. In the city of Nikopol, several power lines and a dozen high-rises and private residences were damaged. No casualties were reported.
