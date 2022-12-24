Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 2 people

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 15, 2022 12:58 pm
Russian troops struck three communities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Nikopol district with “Grad” multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery on the morning of Dec. 15, injuring two people, reported Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. 

The attacks reportedly damaged homes and power lines. 

