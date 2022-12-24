Governor: Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 2 people
December 15, 2022 12:58 pm
Russian troops struck three communities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Nikopol district with “Grad” multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery on the morning of Dec. 15, injuring two people, reported Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.
The attacks reportedly damaged homes and power lines.
