Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russian forces attacked the region’s Nikopolskyi and Kryvorizkyi districts with Grad MLRS on Aug. 13. Around 30 rockets hit residential areas, destroying 11 high-rises, 13 buildings, and a kindergarten. No casualties were reported.

