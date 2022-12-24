Governor: Russian forces shell border Sumy Oblast late on Dec. 3
December 4, 2022 1:11 am
Russian forces shelled the Esman community and hit a border village with 120 mm mortars, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said on Telegram. At least four mines exploded on the region's territory. The shelling damaged several power lines and the workshop of one local business. There were no casualties.
