Governor: Russian forces shell border village in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces shelled the Nova Sloboda community and hit border villages with artillery on Dec. 4, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said on Telegram. The community is in the eastern part of the region, just a few kilometers away from the Russian border.

Five shells reportedly hit the region's territory, damaging power lines and seven houses, the governor said. No casualties were reported.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that the Russian forces also shelled the Esman community in Sumy Oblast, north of Nova Sloboda, three times on Dec. 4, damaging infrastructure.