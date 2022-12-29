Governor: Russian forces shell border communities in Sumy Oblast on Dec. 28
December 29, 2022 1:25 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian troops targeted five of the region's communities, including Seredyno-Buda, Myropillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Krasnopillia and Bilopollia on Dec. 28. The Russian forces used mortar and artillery. No casualties were reported, according to Zhyvytskyi.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member