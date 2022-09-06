Governor: Russian forces shell 5 communities in Sumy Oblast
September 6, 2022 2:41 am
Russian troops shelled the Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Shalyhyne, Myropillya, and Nova Sloboda communities 39 times with artillery and mortars on Sept. 5, said Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi. No casualties were reported.
