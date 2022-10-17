Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

October 16, 2022 2:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian troops targeted six region's communities, including Velykopysarivska, Bilopilska, Shalyhyne, Krasnopillia, Esman and Richkivska with 104 incoming strikes being recorded. According to Zhyvytskyi, there were no casualties. 

