Governor: Russian forces rain fire on Sumy Oblast, using artillery, missiles
October 16, 2022 2:51 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian troops targeted six region's communities, including Velykopysarivska, Bilopilska, Shalyhyne, Krasnopillia, Esman and Richkivska with 104 incoming strikes being recorded. According to Zhyvytskyi, there were no casualties.
