Governor: Russian forces kill 2 civilians, injure 5 in Donetsk Oblast over past day

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast have killed two people and wounded five over the past day, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Dec. 24.

Russian forces killed two people and wounded two in the community of Kurakhove, Kyrylenko said.

Three people were injured in Yelyzavetivka, Lyman, and Bakhmut.

President Volodymyr Zelensky made an unannounced visit to Bakhmut, which has been the site of some of the heaviest fighting for months, on Dec. 20. During his visit, Zelensky presented state awards to the fighters defending the city.

For five months, Russia has “prioritized” Bakhmut as its main goal and likely envisions encircling the city with “tactical advances to the north and south,” the U.K. Defense Ministry said on Dec. 3.