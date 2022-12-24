Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russian forces kill 2 civilians, injure 5 in Donetsk Oblast over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 24, 2022 10:15 am
Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast have killed two people and wounded five over the past day, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Dec. 24. 

Russian forces killed two people and wounded two in the community of Kurakhove, Kyrylenko said. 

Three people were injured in Yelyzavetivka, Lyman, and Bakhmut. 

President Volodymyr Zelensky made an unannounced visit to Bakhmut, which has been the site of some of the heaviest fighting for months, on Dec. 20. During his visit, Zelensky presented state awards to the fighters defending the city. 

For five months, Russia has “prioritized” Bakhmut as its main goal and likely envisions encircling the city with “tactical advances to the north and south,” the U.K. Defense Ministry said on Dec. 3.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

