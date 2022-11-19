Support us
Saturday, November 19, 2022

Governor: Russian forces kill 1, injure 3 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 18

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 19, 2022 8:53 am
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, three people were wounded in Russian attacks on Nov. 18 and one person was killed in Torske. 

The body of one more civilian killed by Russian troops during the occupation has been discovered in the village of Krymky, Kyrylenko added.

