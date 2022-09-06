Governor: Russian forces injure 4 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 5
September 6, 2022 11:58 am
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian forces injured civilians in Khromove, Heorhiivka, Bakhmut, and Kostiantynivka.
