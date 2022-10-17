Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Governor: Russian forces hit Sumy Oblast 13 times on Oct. 11

October 12, 2022 12:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said a Russian helicopter launched 12 missiles against an agricultural facility. The helicopter has not crossed the border to attack Ukraine’s northern region. 

Russian forces shelled several settlements, destroying houses and power lines. Electricity is restored, Zhyvytskyi said. 

The governor said a Russian attack at Sumy Oblast on Oct. 10 killed one and injured four. Russian forces struck the region with missiles and shelled it 50 times from Russian territory. A high-rise building, homes, and a boarding school were damaged.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok