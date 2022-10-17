Governor: Russian forces hit Sumy Oblast 13 times on Oct. 11

Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said a Russian helicopter launched 12 missiles against an agricultural facility. The helicopter has not crossed the border to attack Ukraine’s northern region.

Russian forces shelled several settlements, destroying houses and power lines. Electricity is restored, Zhyvytskyi said.

The governor said a Russian attack at Sumy Oblast on Oct. 10 killed one and injured four. Russian forces struck the region with missiles and shelled it 50 times from Russian territory. A high-rise building, homes, and a boarding school were damaged.