Governor: Russian forces fire almost 100 rounds at Sumy Oblast on Sept. 8
September 9, 2022 4:40 am
According to Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Krasnopillia, Esman and Znob-Novhorodske were shelled with mortars and artillery. He didn't provide further details at the time of the publication. Zhyvytskyi also said that in the Shostka district, a car was blown up by a mine.
