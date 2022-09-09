Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 9, 2022 4:40 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Krasnopillia, Esman and Znob-Novhorodske were shelled with mortars and artillery. He didn't provide further details at the time of the publication. Zhyvytskyi also said that in the Shostka district, a car was blown up by a mine.

