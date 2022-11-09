Governor: Russian forces fire 59 projectiles at Sumy Oblast on Nov. 8
November 9, 2022 4:15 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian forces shelled Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Velyka Pysarivka, and Myropillia communities. No casualties were reported.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.