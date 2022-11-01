Governor: Russian forces fire 46 projectiles at Sumy Oblast on Oct. 31
November 1, 2022 5:00 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian forces shelled Krasnopillia and Znob-Novhorodske communities. No casualties were reported.
