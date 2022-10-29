Governor: Russian forces fire 40 rounds at Sumy Oblast on Oct. 28
October 29, 2022 1:30 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian forces shelled Esman, Bilopillia, and Znob-Novhorodske communities. No casualties or damage were reported.
