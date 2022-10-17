Governor: Russian forces fire 11 rounds at Sumy Oblast on Sept. 24
September 25, 2022 2:58 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian forces shelled Esman, Shalyhyne, and Seredyna-Buda communities. No casualties or damage were reported.
