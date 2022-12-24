Governor: Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 57 times overnight
December 13, 2022 11:11 am
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Dec. 13 that Russian forces shelled the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets with Grad multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery throughout the night.
In Nikopol, dozens of high-rise and private residential buildings, a store, power lines, and administrative buildings were damaged.
In Chervonohryhorivka, over 10 were destroyed, and commercial infrastructure and power lines were damaged.
No casualties were reported.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.