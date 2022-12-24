Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 57 times overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 13, 2022 11:11 am
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Dec. 13 that Russian forces shelled the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets with Grad multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery throughout the night. 

In Nikopol, dozens of high-rise and private residential buildings, a store, power lines, and administrative buildings were damaged. 

In Chervonohryhorivka, over 10 were destroyed, and commercial infrastructure and power lines were damaged. 

No casualties were reported. 

