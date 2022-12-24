Governor: Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 57 times overnight

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Dec. 13 that Russian forces shelled the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets with Grad multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery throughout the night.

In Nikopol, dozens of high-rise and private residential buildings, a store, power lines, and administrative buildings were damaged.

In Chervonohryhorivka, over 10 were destroyed, and commercial infrastructure and power lines were damaged.

No casualties were reported.