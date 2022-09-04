Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, September 4, 2022

externalGovernor: Russian forces attack civilian infrastructure in Mykolaiv Oblast overnight

This item is part of our running news digest

September 4, 2022 11:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported that Russian shelling damaged residential buildings, education infrastructure, three hospitals, a hotel, and a museum in the region overnight on Sept. 4.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok