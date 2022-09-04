Governor: Russian forces attack civilian infrastructure in Mykolaiv Oblast overnight
September 4, 2022 11:57 am
Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported that Russian shelling damaged residential buildings, education infrastructure, three hospitals, a hotel, and a museum in the region overnight on Sept. 4.
