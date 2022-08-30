Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, August 30, 2022

externalGovernor: Russian forces attack 3 districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Aug. 30

This item is part of our running news digest

August 30, 2022 10:11 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, Russian forces attacked the region's Nikopolskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Kryvorizkyi districts. Russian shelling of a residential area in Kamianske injured a 50-year-old woman. Residential buildings, power lines, and a children’s library were also damaged, reportedly leaving up to 500 families without power. Reznichenko said Russian forces also conducted airstrikes in the Dniprovskyi and Kryvorizkyi districts.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok