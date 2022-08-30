According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, Russian forces attacked the region's Nikopolskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Kryvorizkyi districts. Russian shelling of a residential area in Kamianske injured a 50-year-old woman. Residential buildings, power lines, and a children’s library were also damaged, reportedly leaving up to 500 families without power. Reznichenko said Russian forces also conducted airstrikes in the Dniprovskyi and Kryvorizkyi districts.