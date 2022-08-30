Governor: Russian forces attack 3 districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Aug. 30
This item is part of our running news digest
According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, Russian forces attacked the region's Nikopolskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Kryvorizkyi districts. Russian shelling of a residential area in Kamianske injured a 50-year-old woman. Residential buildings, power lines, and a children’s library were also damaged, reportedly leaving up to 500 families without power. Reznichenko said Russian forces also conducted airstrikes in the Dniprovskyi and Kryvorizkyi districts.
