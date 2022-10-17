Governor: Russian forces again attack Zaporizhzhia
October 9, 2022 12:04 am
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that Russian forces attacked the city on the evening of Oct. 8. On Oct. 6, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia nine times, killing 19 people.
