Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that two men, aged 39 and 52, were killed on Sept. 5 due to Russian shelling of residential buildings in Zolochiv. Earlier on Sept. 6, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that a 73-year-old woman was killed in Kharkiv’s Industrialnyi district.