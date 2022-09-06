Governor: Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast kill 3 people in 24 hours
September 6, 2022 10:21 am
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that two men, aged 39 and 52, were killed on Sept. 5 due to Russian shelling of residential buildings in Zolochiv. Earlier on Sept. 6, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that a 73-year-old woman was killed in Kharkiv’s Industrialnyi district.
