Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalGovernor: Russian attacks damage houses, infrastructure in Sumy Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

October 3, 2022 5:40 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported on Oct. 2 that Russian forces struck Yunakivka and Khotin communities at least 56 times. As a result of the shelling, 10 houses, and the local school were seriously damaged, including the classrooms, dining hall, and yard as well as two parked cars. Power lines, a gas pipeline, a water tower, and a transformer were damaged. In one yard, a shed was burned to the ground and animals were killed by shrapnel. There were no human casualties. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok