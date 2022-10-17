Governor: Russian attacks damage houses, infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
October 3, 2022 5:40 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported on Oct. 2 that Russian forces struck Yunakivka and Khotin communities at least 56 times. As a result of the shelling, 10 houses, and the local school were seriously damaged, including the classrooms, dining hall, and yard as well as two parked cars. Power lines, a gas pipeline, a water tower, and a transformer were damaged. In one yard, a shed was burned to the ground and animals were killed by shrapnel. There were no human casualties.
