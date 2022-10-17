Governor: Russian attacks cause power outages, injure people in Sumy Oblast
October 10, 2022 11:14 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said power outages throughout the region caused by Russian attacks have resulted in issues with water supply in some areas. Zhyvytsky reported that two Russian missiles hit a facility in Konotop, resulting in injuries. He did not disclose the number of casualties.
