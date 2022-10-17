Governor: Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia with kamikaze drones, 1 person injured
October 7, 2022 6:54 am
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported early on Oct. 7 that Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with Shahed-136 drones. According to Starukh, infrastructure in two districts of Zaporizhzhia was damaged and one person was wounded following the attack.
