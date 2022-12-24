Governor: Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia overnight on Dec. 6
December 6, 2022 3:18 am
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that Russia attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia overnight on Dec. 6.
One of the missiles hit the Stepne community.
Critical infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties, Starukh said.
