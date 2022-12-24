Governor: Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight on Nov. 30
November 30, 2022 8:47 am
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that Russian forces launched a missile at one of the settlements in the region. A gas distribution point was hit, and a fire broke out. According to Starukh, the fire was put out, and there were no casualties.
